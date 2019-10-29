1 woman dead, another injured following 2-vehicle accident in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – One woman is dead and another woman has been transported to the hospital following an accident that occurred on Route 57 in Barbour County.

On Monday, October 28 around 7:30 a.m., the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 57 in the area of Stewarts Run Road, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said the driver of one of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman from Barbour County, was taken from the scene via ambulance to Broaddus Hospital. Deputies said the driver of the second vehicle was a 34-year-old woman from Upshur County who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No further details have been released at this time.