1 woman dead following vehicle accident near Helvetia

HELVETIA, W.Va. – A vehicle crash in Randolph County on Sunday has resulted in the death of one woman and two small children receiving minor injuries.

A press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on Monday stated that at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near Helvetia. Deputies said the vehicle involved was a 2011 Toyota Rav 4.

According to the release, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove off the left side of the roadway edge and over an embankment before striking a large tree. Deputies said the driver was a resident of Helvetia.

The release stated that the driver was extricated from the wreckage by fire units and later pronounced dead from her injuries. Deputies said there were two small children in the vehicle at the time of the accident who only suffered minor injuries.

Randolph County EMS, the Mill Creek/ Huttonsville and Pickens Fire Departments and the West Virginia DOH responded to the scene, according to the release.