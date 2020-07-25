1 woman flown to hospital after falling over embankment in Tucker County

PARSONS, W.Va. – A woman has been flown to the hospital after losing control of her bike and falling over an embankment in Tucker County on Friday afternoon.

According to Tucker County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a woman who lost control of her bike and had fallen over the edge of a 15-foot embankment on the Rails to Trails path in between Parsons and Hendricks around 5:30 p.m.

The Parsons Volunteer Fire Department and the Tucker County EMS both responded to the scene to rescue her and transport her to the helicopter in which she was flown.

According to 911 officials, the woman did receive multiple injuries that caused her to be flown to the hospital.

