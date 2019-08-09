1 woman transported to UHC after tractor trailer strikes pedestrian, 2 cars in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A woman has been transported to United Hospital Center after a pedestrian and multiple vehicles were struck by a tractor trailer late Friday morning outside of the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 on Friday when a tractor trailer was backing up and the driver lost control and hit two parked city vehicles and a female pedestrian, according to the Clarksburg Police Department. Officers said the driver of the tractor trailer showed no signs of impairment.

The tractor trailer also struck fencing, causing it to come down.

Parks Superintendent John Cooper confirmed Tessa Fazzini, recreation coordinator for Clarksburg City Parks, was struck by a tractor trailer during preparations for a performance by Christian artist TobyMac. Fazzini was taken to United Hospital Center for treatment of a broken leg Cooper said.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.