1 WVU student killed, another injured, in accident in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – One West Virginia University student has died, and another one was injured, in an accident over the weekend in Philadelphia.

Chloe Robertson, 22, of Clermont, Florida, was killed in the incident, according to University Relations at WVU. Robertson was a senior criminology major.

Another woman, Bobbiann Gubbei, of Mantua, New Jersey, was seriously injured. Gubbei is a senior who is also majoring in criminology. She remains in a Philadelphia hospital, according to University Relations.

A vigil is scheduled for 6:00 pm Monday at Woodburn Circle on the downtown campus of West Virginia University.

Counseling is being made available to students at the Carruth Center.

A bell ringing ceremony on campus will be scheduled at a later date.