1-year-old boy dies after auto-pedestrian accident in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A one-year-old boy has died as a result of an auto-pedestrian accident in Monongalia County.

On Sept. 14, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the North Hills area of Monongalia County for a call of an auto-pedestrian accident, according to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived on scene, the one-year-old victim had been transported to a hospital; deputies learned that the child died as a result of injuries sustained during the incident, the release stated.

The vehicle struck the one-year-old after the driver turned off a public road onto a private drive, according to the release.

Deputies are performing an investigation into the incident; no further information is available at this time.

