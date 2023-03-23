CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Local fire and EMS crews responded to a working structure fire on Thursday night that reportedly killed 11 dogs, per the Harrison County Media Log.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, crews were notified of a working structure fire on Victory Lane near Reynoldsville around 8:02 p.m. and arrived 15 minutes later at 8:19 p.m. No injuries were reported at the time of the call, nor after the fire had been put out.

Crews from the Reynoldsville Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Lumberport Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the call. Crews began leaving the scene around 10:02 p.m.

The Harrison County Media Log also said that “11 dogs died in the fire” as fire crews on the scene were unable to get to them in time. It also said that “their owner was in rescue and they lost their lives in the fire, they never got a chance of a better life.”

12 News reached out to the Reynoldsville Fire Department as to the cause of the fire and for more information on the dogs and their owner but has yet to receive a response.

Stay tuned to 12 News for updates.