MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An 11-year-old boy was killed while hunting with his father on Thanksgiving morning, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources confirmed.

According to natural resource officers, the father and son were hunting in the Bear Mountain area of Pocahontas County when the boy suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The incident occurred on the West Virginia-Virginia state line, and agencies from both states responded, officers said.

At this time, an investigation remains underway by West Virginia natural resource officers, with assistance from the West Virginia State Police, the Virginia Conservation Police and the Highland County Sheriff’s Department, according to natural resource officers.

No further information is available at this time.