WALKER, W.Va. (WOWK) — A teenager has died in a house fire in Wood County.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, on the 5900 block of Walker Road in Walker, West Virginia.

The WVSFMO said in a press release a 13-year-old girl died in the fire, but five other people in the home—two adults and three children—were able to escape.

One of the children and one of the adults were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the WVSFMO said.

The teenager’s identity has not been released, and she has been taken to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy, the WVSFMO said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.