DENVER (KDVR) — Two faculty members were shot at Denver East High School on Wednesday morning, Denver Public Schools said. The two victims, who are deans at the school, were transported to local hospitals.

According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, the suspect is a male student that was under a safety plan to be patted down each day before entering the school. During that search, the student got hold of a weapon and shot the two faculty members.

Thomas said the student then fled the scene, however, DPD knows who the student is and is looking for him. According to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, he said the suspect is described as a juvenile wearing a hoodie with an astronaut on it. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas said one victim is in serious but stable condition and the other is in surgery and listed as critical.

A high-ranking source close to the school district told FOX31 that the suspect is a transfer student who was previously expelled from a different school. Based on the terms of his expulsion, he was required to be searched every day.

FOX31 is working to confirm this information with a second source.

The Denver Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on scene assisting.

DPS said the school is doing a controlled release at 11:30 a.m. Parents can pick up their students at 17th and Esplanade. Students who drove to school will be escorted to their cars. Students who rode the bus will be held until their bus arrives.

Classes at the school will be canceled through the end of the week.

Superintendent Alex Marrero said two armed officers will now be at East High School daily until the end of the semester.

Hancock released a statement regarding Wednesday’s shooting.

Another act of senseless gun violence rocked the East High School community this morning and my heart is with each and every student, staff member and parent. Our schools should be free from violence. Period. Parents are angry and frustrated, and they have a right to be. Easy access to guns must be addressed in our country – Denver cannot do this alone. There are common sense proposals at the Legislature and in Congress right now – they must be passed. It’s also time to return School Resource Officers in our schools. Removing them was a mistake and we must move swiftly to correct it. We’re ready to work with DPS, and we all have to step up as a community and be part of the solution.” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

Colfax has been shut down near the school. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.