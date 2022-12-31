CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two bodies were recovered from the Elk River after a subject with an active warrant fled an officer with the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

According to a release from the WVSP, Cpl. F.L. Raynor of the WVSP Clay Detachment attempted to arrest a subject with an active warrant near a bridge along WV Route 4 in Braxton County on Dec. 30, at approximately 4 p.m.

The subject with the active warrant, Derek Lee Smith, 29, of Duck, W.Va., was travelling with another subject, identified as Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, of Duck, W.Va.

Cpl. Raynor reportedly handcuffed Smith and attempted to place him in a police vehicle. Smith attempted to flee and “jumped from the bridge into the Elk River,” the release said. Cpl. Raynor was unsuccessful in rescuing Smith, and Nottingham “also entered the river and disappeared from sight.”

On Dec. 31, the bodies of Smith and Nottingham were recovered from the Elk River.