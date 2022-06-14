WEST MILFORD, W.Va. — Two bodies found in a Harrison County fire have been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office, a fire was reported on Saturday at a structure in West Milford.

Due to evidence that there may have been people in the structure during the time of the blaze, fire marshals investigated the interior on Sunday and were able to locate two bodies, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time; the bodies have been taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, according to the fire marshal’s office.