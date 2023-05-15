MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men are dead after a collision involving a sedan and a tractor trailer that happened on Powell Avenue and West Virginia Route 7 early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, it happened at around 3:20 a.m. on May 13.

Morgantown Police say the driver of the sedan, Papa Yaw Acheampong of Boyd, Maryland, and one of the passengers, Antonio Darrell McDaniel of Morgantown, were pronounced dead on scene by emergency medical personnel.

The third occupant of the sedan, also a Morgantown man, was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the collision.

Police say the truck driver was not injured, and the incident is still under investigation. MPD is asking anyone with information about what happened to call 304-284-7522.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected.