2 people die in Preston County UTV crash over the weekend

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — Two Masontown residents have died as a result of a UTV crash in Preston County over the weekend.

On May 23, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a UTV crash on Bull Run Road near Masontown, according to a Facebook post on the Preston County Sheriff’s Office page.

In the post, deputies describe that Jason and Holly Kirchner, both of Masontown, were riding in a UTV and riding down Bull Run Road when the vehicle traveled off the roadway.

While KAMP Ambulance and the Masontown and Reedsville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene to treat the two for injuries, Jason, 48, and Holly, 23, both died, according to deputies.