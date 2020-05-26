Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Governor Justice schedules Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

2 people die in Preston County UTV crash over the weekend

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash1_1530122343014.jpg.jpg

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — Two Masontown residents have died as a result of a UTV crash in Preston County over the weekend.

On May 23, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a UTV crash on Bull Run Road near Masontown, according to a Facebook post on the Preston County Sheriff’s Office page.

In the post, deputies describe that Jason and Holly Kirchner, both of Masontown, were riding in a UTV and riding down Bull Run Road when the vehicle traveled off the roadway.

While KAMP Ambulance and the Masontown and Reedsville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene to treat the two for injuries, Jason, 48, and Holly, 23, both died, according to deputies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories