Two dogs were killed in a house fire in Fairmont on May 24 (Courtesy: Fairmont Fire Department)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Fire Department announced that it responded to a house fire Tuesday morning, and unfortunately, two pets passed away.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the home was on the east side of Fairmont, and the Marion County 911 log said that a structure fire was called in at 8:35 a.m. Although the post said fire was contained to one room, there was extensive smoke damage.

No people were home at the time of the fire, the post said, but two dogs died due to smoke inhalation.

No other information about the fire is available at this time, Stick with 12 News for breaking news updates.