A motorcycle that crashed on Anmoore Road on July 13, 2022, sending two to the hospital. WBOY image.

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were flown to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after police say a truck that was hauling a U-Haul trailer hit a motorcycle in Anmoore.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Anmoore Road right in front of the U-Haul facility.

The Anmoore Police Department told 12 News that two people on the motorcycle became trapped under the trailer and were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown by Healthnet.

The truck driver was not injured, police say. Police did not say if charges will be filed.

Firefighters and police respond to a crash in Anmoore on July 13, 2022. WBOY image.

A Healthnet helicopter flies two people who were involved in a crash on Anmoore Road on July 13, 2022. WBOY image.

The road was briefly closed while crews responded.

The Anmoore, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments and the Anmoore, Stonewood and West Virginia State Police responded to the crash.