CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two hikers needed to be reduced by boat Wednesday evening in Cheat Lake, West Virginia.

According to the Granville Fire Department, a 911 call came in just after 6 p.m. reporting that two people who had hiked down from Coopers Rock to the water were unable to get back to the top.

The Granville Fire Department, Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Mountaineer Area Rescue Group all responded.

Image Credits: Granville Fire Department. CO.17

A Granville Fire Department boat ended up being deployed to go get the hikers, and responders were able to locate them just before 7:15 p.m. The two were taken back to the Sunset Beach Marina by the fire department, then handed over to Mon EMS crews.

The response wrapped up just before 8 p.m., according to the Granville Fire Department.