PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) – Two accidents happened at the same intersection on U.S. Route 50 near Pennsboro on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department, crews from Pennsboro, Harrisville and Ellenboro were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 50 and Bunnell Run around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The post said that one vehicle rolled over in the median of the highway and that two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

First responders were still at the scene of that wreck when another two-vehicle accident happened at the same intersection at around 10:45 a.m., the post said. However, no one was injured in the second wreck, according to officials.