MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man allegedly stabbed a woman and himself during an incident in Randolph County on Sunday.

According to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s department and West Virginia State Police responded to Mill Creek in Randolph County for a reported stabbing on Dec. 17.

The release said that a man and a woman each sustained “suspected stab wounds as a result of the incident.” Both of them were transported to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment, but the release said that the man was also detained as a suspect.

The stabbing is still under investigation.

The Randolph County Emergency Medical Services and Mill Creek Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.