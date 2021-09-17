2 individuals transported via air medical service after crashing into telephone pole in Barbour County

FILE: HealthNet helicopter

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Two individuals have been transported via air medical service after crashing into a telephone pole in Barbour County.

According to the Barbour County 911 Communications Center, first-responders were alerted to a single-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Friday on Galloway Road in Flemington.

When officials arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole with two occupants ejected, comm center officials said.

As a result of unknown injuries, the two individuals were transported via Healthnet air medical service, according to the communications center.

Responding to the scene were the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Philippi and Bridgeport fire departments, as well as Flemington and Barbour County EMS services, comm center officials said.

No information on the extent of injuries or patients’ condition is available at this time.

