KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — First responders are on the scene of a helicopter crash that injured two people in Preston County Friday morning.

It happened at around 11 a.m. near Aleea Lane off of West Virginia Route 7, Veterans Memorial Highway. Although the crash happened near Camp Dawson, a West Virginia Army National Guard facility, the West Virginia Army National Guard told 12 News that the helicopter was “not a military asset.”

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, the Preston County 911 Center said.

The Kingwood, Terra Alta and Oakland, Maryland fire departments are on the scene and KAMP and Terra Alta Ambulance Service are also responding.

