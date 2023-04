MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police confirmed that two people were killed in a dump truck accident near Marlinton Monday evening.

According to the Marlinton detachment of the State Police, the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10 on Route 219 north of Marlinton.

Two people were killed in the wreck, but no information about the victims is being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police, a trooper told 12 News.