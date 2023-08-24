MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were killed Thursday morning in Monongalia County in a two-vehicle accident.

According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 5:47 a.m., Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Grafton Road and Gladesville Road.

When crews arrived, they found that a Toyota Tundra and a Dodge Caravan collided at the intersection and that both the driver and passenger of the Caravan died from their injuries. The driver of the Tundra was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The names of those involved in the accident have not been released.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and was assisted by the Morgantown Police Department, Triune-Halleck Volunteer Fire Department, Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department and Mon EMS.