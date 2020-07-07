2 men dead after drowning incident near Mannington

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — Two men have died as a result of a drowning incident near Mannington on July 6.

According to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, several people went to an impoundment on Dents Run, near Mannington, to swim, but at some point while swimming, one of the group began struggling.

At that point, two people in the group attempted to rescue the struggling swimmer, and one of them was able to get the man to shore where he attempted resuscitation, Riffle said. However, the other swimmer also got caught in the struggle.

The attempts to resuscitate the man on shore were unsuccessful, and when Marion County Rescue Squad workers arrived, they pronounced him dead on scene; the other swimmer was later found by volunteers with the Mannington Fire Department, but he was also pronounced dead on scene, Riffle said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department performed an investigation into the incident and found that there was nothing to indicate impairment, and that all signs pointed to the deaths being accidental, according to Riffle.

There is no word on the identities of the men who drowned.