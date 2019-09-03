2 missing children reported in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two children were been reported as missing in Elkins on Friday.

According to the Elkins Police Department, the two children, identified as Dalton Reese, 14, and Shaun Pritt, 17, were students at the Elkins Mountain School.

On Friday, both Pritt and Reese left from the school and are considered at this time to be runaways, according to Elkins police.

12 News has received two photos of Reese from the Missing in West Virginia Facebook page, but has not received any photos of Pritt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pritt and Reese are asked to call the Elkins Police Department at 304-636-0678 or the West Virginia State Police at 304-637-0200.