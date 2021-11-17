2 patients transported after single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two patients have been transported after a single-vehicle accident with entrapment in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, a single-vehicle accident was reported.

When first-responders arrived on scene, they found a single-vehicle rolled over with two people inside, comm center officials said.

According to Bridgeport Police officers on scene, witnesses informed them that the vehicle swerved into traffic before hitting a sign near Centerbranch Church on Meadowbrook Road.

The two individuals have been extricated from the vehicle and were transported via EMS for unknown injuries, according to the comm center.

Currently on scene are the Anmoore and Bridgeport fire departments, as well as the Bridgeport Police Department.