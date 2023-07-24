WILSONBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in Wilsonburg, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny confirmed.

The sheriff said it happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday at a Wilsonburg Road home.

Responding deputies were able to determine that a man, whose age was not provided to 12 News, shot and killed his 10-year-old son before taking his own life, Matheny said.

At this point, Matheny said the identity of the victim and his father will not be released, and Matheny stated that due to the type of incident which took place, he doubts that information will be given out.

The two people who died during the incident were the only ones present at the residence, and Matheny said he does not believe anyone else is involved; the medical examiner was also on scene for the incident, and Harrison County Detective Jeremy Burton is in charge of the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.