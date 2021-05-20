2 people dead in Doddridge County collision

GREENWOOD, W.Va. – A woman and a child are both dead following a collision Thursday morning in Doddridge County.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m., at the intersection of Route 50 and Sunnyside/Greenwood, according to West Virginia State Police.

A flatbed truck was heading east on Route 50 when an SUV pulled out in front of it, police said. They also added that it is unknown which driver had the right of way when the collision happened.

The driver of the SUV, a woman, was killed, along with a boy who was also in the vehicle, according to state police. Another boy in the vehicle was taken to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The driver of the truck went to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

West Virginia State Police were assisted by the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials blocked off one lane of traffic in each direction while clearing the scene.