HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were injured following an accident involving a school bus in Ritchie County Monday.

According to the Ritchie County 911 Communications Center, a call of a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus was called in at 7:15 a.m. in the area of W.Va. Rt. 31 near Harrisville.

When crews arrived, they confirmed that a four-door sedan and a school bus had been involved in the accident, according to a post on the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

As a result of the accident, the driver and passenger of the sedan were transported to the hospital “with minor injuries” via Ritchie County EMS, according to information from the post and comm center.

The sheriff’s department did state there were no injuries reported for the school bus’s occupants; no information on the cause of the accident has been released at this time.

Also responding to the scene were the Harrisville and Cairo fire departments.