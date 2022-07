WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Two people were injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash that happened along Interstate 79 in Marion County.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m., near mile marker 131, according to Marion County 911. Both of the southbound lanes of I-79 were shut down.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, according to 911.

There is no word at this time on the conditions of the two people who were injured or on the cause of the crash.