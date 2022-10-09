(UPDATE 10/9/22 9:15 p.m.):

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – According to Harrison County 911, Route 19 has reopened to traffic.

(ORIGINAL STORY 10/9/22 7:40 p.m.):

A two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Harrison County sent two people to the hospital.

The incident happened just before 4:30 along Route 19, south of Shinnston, and involved a motorcycle.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, two patients were taken to United Hospital Center. The medical examiner was called to the scene, as well.

Also on scene were Harrison County EMS, fire departments from Shinnston and Spelter, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police.

Officials closed Route 19 from Gypsy Bridge to Meadowbrook Road until further notice.

There is no word on the status of the patients involved or any details on what caused the wreck.

Stick with 12 News for updates.