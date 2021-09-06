2 people taken to hospital after vehicle accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two people were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday in Bridgeport.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m., along Johnson Avenue, next to the Interstate 79 southbound on-ramp. An SUV and a pickup truck were involved in the incident.

According to Harrison County 911, two people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on exactly what happened in the collision.

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating. West Virginia State Police was also on scene, along with fire departments from Bridgeport and Anmoore.