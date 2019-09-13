2 people transported after 2-vehicle accident involving Doddridge Co. ambulance

WILSONBURG, W.Va. – Two people were transported to United Hospital Center as a result of a two-vehicle accident involving a Doddridge County ambulance and a pick-up truck in Harrison County on Friday evening, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that crews responded to the accident just before 5:45 on the intersection of Route 50 and Route 98 at Wilsonburg.

Both westbound lanes on Route 50 are shut down, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Reynoldsville Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene alongside the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.