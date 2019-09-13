2 people transported following 2-vehicle accident in East View involving a motorcycle

EAST VIEW, W.Va. – Two people were transported to United Hospital Center as a result of a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday evening, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

Officials said the accident occurred just after 6:00 on Philippi Pike in East View.

Fire departments from Anmoore and Stonewood responded to scene alongside Harrison County EMS, according to 911 .

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

