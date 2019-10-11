2 people transported to hospital following house fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Grafton on Thursday night.

911 officials said emergency crews were alerted to a house fire on Apollo Avenue in Grafton at 10:23 p.m. As a result of the fire, two people were transported to Grafton City Hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The Grafton Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Boothsville Fire Department, Fellowsville Fire Department and Taylor County EMS responded to the fire.

No further information on the fire or its cause has been released at this time.