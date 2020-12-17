2 children transported to hospital from fire in Clarksburg

UPDATE (12/17/20 2:32 p.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to the Clarksburg Fire Department, two children were trapped inside an apartment and had to be removed by firefighters.

The fire department said the children had smoke inhalation and were taken to UHC to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. There is no word on the extent of damage.

West Pike Street is currently blocked in both directions. Traffic is being rerouted via Adams Avenue.

ORIGINAL (12/17/20 2:13 p.m.):

Two people were transported to the hospital after a fire Thursday afternoon in Clarksburg.

According to Harrison County 911, the fire was called in at 1:36 on Dec. 17. The incident involved an apartment building on West Pike Street.

911 said crews arrived on scene with smoke coming from the building. Emergency crews took two people to United Hospital Center. There is no word on their conditions.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and Anmoore EMS responded to the fire.