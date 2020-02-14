2 people transported to UHC following single-vehicle accident on Rt. 57 in Barbour County

ELK CITY, W.Va. – Two people were transported to United Hospital Center following a one-vehicle accident on Route 57 in Barbour County.

According to Barbour County 911, emergency crews responded to the accident at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Barbour County Emergency Squad, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and Philippi Fire Department all responded to the scene.

West Virginia State Police were also on scene and are investigating the accident.

The extent of injuries for the people involved in the accident are unknown at this time.