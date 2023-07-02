CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A person was declared dead after being ejected from their vehicle in Bull Run Saturday night.

According to the Masontown VFD, the fatal accident took place around 6:30 p.m., involving a man and woman who had gone about 200 feet over the embankment and rolled over in Bull Run near Cheat Canyon. Both the man and the woman were ejected from the vehicle.

(Masontown VFD photo) (Masontown VFD photo)

Emergency services first rescued the woman via a high-angle rescue then drove her on a medical ATV to receive a HealthNet air transport. The man was then declared dead on arrival and taken to Preston Memorial Hospital. The whole situation lasted 4 and a half hours.

On scene were the Reedsville VFD, Bruceton Brandonville VFD, KAMP Ambulance, Preston County Sheriff’s Office, Mon EMS, WVDNR and WVSP.