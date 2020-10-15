2 separate incidents cause multiple lane closures on I-79 southbound in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two separate incidents have resulted in multiple stretches of I-79 southbound to be closed throughout Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, there has been an accident with injuries reported at mile marker 130. There is no word of if any or how many patients will be transported as a result of the incident via the Marion County Rescue Squad, comm center officials said.

Responding in that incident were the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, White Hall Police Department, as well as the Winfield and Pleasant Valley volunteer fire departments, according to the comm center.

In the second incident, a disabled tractor-trailer was reported near mile marker 133, comm center officials said.

A tow truck is en route to assist in moving the disabled vehicle, but there is currently one lane closed in relation to the incident, according to the comm center.