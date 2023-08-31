FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following an ATV accident in Marion County.

According to Marion County 911 officials, at around 7:21 p.m. Thursday night, crews were called out to the scene of an ATV accident in on Santee Lane near Metz in rural Marion County.

When crews arrived they found that two people had suffered injuries as a result of the crash. An official with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that both people were then taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for their injuries.

The cause of the accident and the condition of those involved are unknown at this time.

Crews from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Mannington Fire Department and Marion County EMS all responded to the call.