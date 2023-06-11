RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been transported and both north and southbound lanes have been closed after a vehicle accident on WV-16 just outside of Harrisville on Sunday.

According to Ritchie County 911, the accident involved a car and a trike motorcycle.

Video of the affected road (WBOY video)

The closure was placed by the intersection of WV-16 and Bunnell Run around 4-4:30 p.m. It is not currently known how long the closure will last.

An updated map view of the affected area can be found on WV511.

(WBOY photos)

Those who responded to the incident are the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrisville and Ellenboro VFDs.

Stick with 12 News for any future updates.