2 transported in 2-vehicle accident in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident in White Hall has resulted in two patients being transported to the hospital.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred on White Hall Boulevard near the southbound on ramp of I-79.

The accident is currently blocking traffic, but wreckers are on scene cleaning up and clearing the road for other drivers, according to the comm center.

The Valley volunteer fire department, Marion County Rescue Squad, White Hall Police Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police were on scene, comm center officials said.