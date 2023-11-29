CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were transported after a two-vehicle accident on Milford Street in Clarksburg Wednesday morning.

The accident was called in at 7:23 a.m. according to the Harrison County 911 log, and the Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS responded.

Crews respond to an accident on Milford Street in Clarksburg, Credit: WBOY Image

Milford Street will be shut down while crews respond to the accident. A timeline for reopening was not provided, but 12 News crews at the scene saw tow trucks in the process of taking the vehicles.

Police on the scene told 12 News crews that the people were transported as a precaution.