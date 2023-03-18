CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a vehicle accident in Bridgeport.

According to Harrison County 911, emergency services were called to the site of an accident on Benedum Dr. in Bridgeport around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were transported to United Health Center for treatment. The cause for the accident not yet known.

On scene were the Anmoore and Bridgeport FD, Brideport PD, Harrison County SO and WV Division of Highways.

