2 vehicle accident closes down I-79 northbound fast lane near mile marker 133

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident on I-79 has resulted in a lane being shut down, and injuries reported.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 4:36 on Tuesday afternoon between two vehicles near mile marker 133 on the northbound lane of I-79.

The Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene for the reported injuries; however, no transports have been made at this time, according to comm center officials.

Also on scene were the Winfield and Pleasant Valley volunteer fire departments and West Virginia State Police, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, and White Hall Police. State police will be performing an investigation into the incident, according to the communications center.

The fast lane of I-79 northbound near the accident scene is currently closed at this time.