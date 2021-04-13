2-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Friday results in 1 death and 1 transport to the hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Friday resulted in one death and one transport to the hospital.

On Apr. 9, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were dispatched in reference to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of W.Va. Rt. 76 and W.Va. Rt. 50 in Bridgeport, according to the police department.

Officers received the call at 11:30 p.m., and then they arrived on scene they found a passenger car and truck involved in an accident, officers said.

The male driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, and the truck’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police officials.

Officers are investigating the cause of the incident, and no names are being released at this time, officers said.