2-vehicle accident in Clarksburg results in single patient being transported to the hospital

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident has resulted in a single patient being transported to the hospital.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

When first-responders arrived on scene, they found a two-vehicle accident in the area of South Chestnut Street near Mount Claire Road and the Louis A. Johnson Medical Center, comm center officials said.

One patient was transported as a result of injuries sustained in the crash via Harrison County EMS; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will be performing an investigation into the incident, according to the comm center.

Also responding to the scene were the Clarksburg Police Department and Nutter Fort Fire Department.