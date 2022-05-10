MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer has closed down W.Va. Rt. 20 in Mount Clare.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a two-vehicle accident was reported on Buckhannon Pike on W.Va. Rt. 20 near Bel Meadow in Mount Clare at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer hauling a dozer and a pick-up truck were involved in the collision. Health Net was originally called to the scene, but officials were alerted that the air medical service was not needed, according to the comm center.

Due to the accident, the entire roadway of W.Va. Rt. 20 near Bel Meadow Drive has been closed down, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

No word on injuries or when the road will reopen is available at this time.