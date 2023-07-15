CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were transported after a vehicle accident on Shinnston Pike in Clarksburg lead to an entrapment situation on Saturday.

According to Harrison County 911, the incident was reported around 4:53 p.m. on July 15. Two vehicles were involved in the accident which resulted in an entrapment and the transportation of two patients to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

WV511 shows heavy traffic on the affected street as of 6:25 p.m.

WV511 showing traffic on Shinnston Pike as of 6:25 p.m., July 15

The incident is being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Other agencies that responded to the scene of the accident include the Bridgeport EMS, Harrison County EMS, Spelter FD and Lumberport FD.

