2-vehicle accident near Boothesville results in 2 individuals being transported

BOOTHESVILLE, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident near Boothesville has resulted in two individuals being transported for medical evaluation.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident was reported on Middletown Road near the Marion-Harrison-Taylor county lines close to the Boothesville Apartments.

Upon arrival on scene, first-responders located a two-vehicle accident with injuries, including a pregnant woman for an evaluation and another individual with a fractured ankle, according to the communications center.

Both individuals were transported via Taylor County EMS, and responding to the scene were the Boothesville Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, Taylor County Sheriff’s Department and Valley Fire Department, comm center officials said.

The communications center advised that the road had been shut down but may be reopen.